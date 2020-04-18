FORT WALTON BEACH—Two men were arrested Thursday in connection to an attempted armed robbery.

On January 2, the two individuals, Kyle Lenoir and Quintin Robson arrived at a house on Yacht Club Drive, according to an incident report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

After arriving at the house, Lenoir allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, the report said.

While the victim fled on foot, Robson allegedly shot rounds from a black handgun, the release said. The report also said the victim feared for his life during the January 2 incident.

They allegedly returned later to fire more rounds, hitting the victim’s Ford van. A search warrant executed on Lenoir’s Snapchat revealed the incident was intended to be an armed robbery.

Robson was charged in connection with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm from within a vehicle and deadly missile into vehicle.

Along with the same charges as Robson, Lenoir was also charged in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and fraudulent prescription labels.