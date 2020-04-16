This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



As the coronavirus pandemic leaves millions stuck at home, alcohol sales have risen drastically nationwide, with spirits and premixed cocktails in high demand.

The World Health Organization, however, says alcohol may put people at increased risk for the coronavirus, weakening the body's immune system and leaving drinkers at risk for other risky behaviors that could increase the likelihood of contracting coronavirus.

It does work as a disinfectant on surfaces, but too much alcohol consumption can actually make the body less capable of handling the coronavirus. A 2015 study published in the journal Alcohol Research found that excessive alcohol consumption is associated with "adverse immune-related health effects such as susceptibility to pneumonia.”

"Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes,” WHO's regional office for Europe said in a report published Tuesday. “Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Crucially, WHO points out, alcohol – especially in strong concentrations and large amounts – does not kill the coronavirus in the body, and it can lead to death, as was the case when 44 people in Iran died of bootleg alcohol consumption.

WHO also notes that alcohol may put those with mental health struggles and a history of alcohol-use disorders are at greater risk due to increased self-isolation. It may also heighten the risk of domestic violence.

