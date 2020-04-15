The Loaves and Fishes distribution was different for the first time in twenty years.

The Loaves and Fishes food distribution program has been helping hungry people in the Tuscaloosa area every month for more than 20 years. Tuesday was the first day there was no personal interaction between the volunteers and the clients.

COVID-19 social distancing requirements changed the mechanics of the program, which is overseen by Grace Presbyterian Church, but not its outcome. Program manager Jennifer Sheppard said the goal of Loaves and Fishes is to provide the same service to people needing food that it has always provided.

For now, that means a drive-through distribution in the church parking lot on Hargrove Road.

“We can’t touch (the recipients), we cannot do the paperwork, we can’t even hand them pens to sign off or anything,” Sheppard said. “We have a system where we will record what goes out as best we can. We will take pictures of people with their IDs so that will be an official signature as far as the food bank is concerned. We will give them a bag of food and tell them we hope to see them next month.”

Loaves and Fishes is an income-based program. People who qualify for the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or similar federal programs can receive food from Loaves and Fishes. Sheppard said the paperwork they do with clients simply ensures that they are giving the food to people who need it.

“It is very much a federal assistance program,” Sheppard said. “The church pays for the food. We buy all of it from membership donations and from people giving. We go to West Alabama Food Bank and purchase USDA approved food from them and package it up for distribution once a month.”

Sheppard and her team of volunteers passed out between 300 and 400 bags of food Tuesday. The bags include non-perishable protein, vegetables, grains, pastas, nuts, dried fruit and cereals. Sheppard said they also were giving clients a bag of frozen goods that included butter, cheese and pork chops for this month’s distribution.

For all the routine mechanics of the process, Sheppard said she was nervous about how Tuesday’s distribution would work. Normally, clients come into the church fellowship hall to present their qualifying paperwork and receive their bags of food. Tuesday, they lined up in the parking lot in cars and waited their turn to drive by a series of tables.

The volunteers interviewed clients quickly through their car windows, took a photo of their ID and then placed the bags directly into the cars, or had clients get out and load their own bags.

“We have about 300-400 households that we already serve,” Sheppard said. “That’s about the maximum that we can store and do. So while we always have maybe 15 to 30 new people to come throughout the month, I don’t know what to expect today.

“I’ve been watching the food banks’ lines. I’ve been watching other stories on pantries. My big fear is that we may get so many that need help that we may not have food for people who come every month counting on this. We could be really overwhelmed. I’ve got some slack, but I don’t have enough to throw open the doors and say, come, we have food,” she said.

To help ensure that enough food and resources exist to help those in need, anyone wishing to donate can visit www.gracetuscaloosa.org and donate to either the church or directly to the Loaves and Fishes program.

