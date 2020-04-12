A special Easter present in the form of a hand-built cross has been given to a Tuscaloosa neighborhood.

The cross, made from a 65-year-old cypress tree, stands in front of Trinity Presbyterian Church at the entrance of the Townes of North River.

Bryan Finison, the owner of Tree House Farm and Nursery at 6052 Watermelon Road and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, said he asked Richard Melton, the nursery’s general manager, to use his skills to create the cross.

“I am happy we could create a cross that could return us to some normalcy,” Melton said. “As a Christian, the cross reminds us that we shall overcome anything.”

A few years ago, Melton had built a cross for his church, Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Tuscaloosa.That cross was made of lightweight airplane metal, suspended in the air inside the church, and decorated with living flowers.

This new endeavor called upon Melton’s chainsaw skills and ability to create with wood.

Melton grew up using hand tools, but he became adept with a chain saw after the devastating April 27, 2011, tornado in Tuscaloosa.

He said he used the chainsaw to help people clear debris from their homes.

Melton said he turned to the cross to get through the horror of the tornado’s destruction so it’s only fitting that his chainsaw skills have now created a physical cross for others.

