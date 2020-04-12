It seems like even criminals are hunkering down as COVID-19 spreads its tentacles through the atmosphere — or maybe not.

USA Today last week published an analysis of crime data compiled by 53 law enforcement agencies in two dozen states. The outlet called it “among the largest studies measuring the impact of the coronavirus on crime and policing.”

The survey compared numbers from the last two weeks of March, when states began locking down over concerns about the coronavirus, to those from the previous six weeks. It found drastic declines in service calls to law enforcement, officers stopping individuals either driving vehicles or on foot (that number declined by more than 90% in some jurisdictions), actual crime reports and arrests and jail bookings.

We’d like to think the bad guys (and girls) have decided to err on the side of staying healthy rather than ill-gotten gains. More likely, and realistically, this is an offshoot of (a.) fewer vacant houses because of stay-at-home orders, creating unappetizing targets for all save the most vicious, nothing to lose burglars and thieves; and (b.) law enforcement officers being more selective these days about who they pull over.

The latter observation isn’t criticism; we are quite aware that officers continue to put their lives on the line daily to keep society safe from assorted predators or threats like drunken drivers. It’s hard to blame them for any selectivity right now or for balancing their decision on whether to engage their flashing lights and sirens for someone going 5 mph over the speed limit against the present and legitimate risks.

However, the survey found something else that’s disconcerting and, if you really think about it, completely non-surprising. Police calls for domestic disturbances and domestic violence were up by anywhere from 10% to 30% in the jurisdictions and time frames considered.

Domestic violence is a reprehensible crime that has been the source of much tragedy and heartache in our society, and cannot be justified or explained away under any circumstances, period. So don’t take our “non-surprising” remark as going there.

Still, it doesn’t take a chemist to know that cooping people up in a house — even if the reason is a valid and righteous one like social distancing to control the spread of a killer virus — and taking away outside outlets for relieving stress and pressure is going to magnify existing issues and unleash a problematic reaction.

Telling people to “chill out, this too shall pass” is easy, although applicable. Following that advice could ease minor strife between frazzled people.

However, if serious, potentially life-threatening issues are happening, don’t let fears of the coronavirus stop you from taking action. Call 9-1-1 locally or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Trust us, it’s essential business.