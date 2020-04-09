A University of Alabama tradition that dates back to the 1900s will move online this year.

A University of Alabama tradition that dates back to the 1900s will move online this year.

The Tapping on the Mound ceremony, which honors exceptional students and faculty members, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the UA Division of Student Life’s Facebook page.

The ceremony is traditionally held outdoors on the mound at the Quad, but the online ceremony is being held to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“We’re saddened that we’re unable to recognize our recipients via the in-person traditional manner on the mound that has been a staple of springtime at the Capstone for so long,” said Rosalind Moore-Miller, executive director of student engagement with UA’s Division of Student Life, in a news release.

“However, in a time when our nation and world are challenged, it’s more important than ever to highlight the hard work, determination and fortitude that have resulted in our students, faculty and staff receiving these top honors and accolades,” she said.

During the ceremony, these UA honor groups will induct members: the Omicron Delta Kappa, the Mortar Board, the Blue Key National Honor Society and the Anderson Society.

Omicron Delta Kappa’s membership includes students of junior standing or above who are in the top 35 percent of their class scholastically and who exhibit leadership.

Mortar Board membership, one of the highest honors granted to college seniors, is based on leadership, scholarship and service.

The Blue Key National Honor Society recognizes seniors who represent high scholastic ideals, leadership and diversity of background.

The Anderson Society recognizes UA students who have made significant contributions to the university or the Tuscaloosa community.

UA will also honor recipients of the Outstanding Student Award for each academic level, and top student and faculty honors from the Black Faculty and Staff Association, Capstone Men and Women, Alumni Affairs and Other Club during the virtual ceremony.

The Tapping on the Mound ceremony wraps up Honors Week, which celebrates the achievements of outstanding students and faculty.

The event’s name comes from the mound, which has become one of the most recognized UA landmarks.

During the Civil War, nearly all the buildings on the campus were burned down. The remains from Franklin Hall were pushed into a pile and dirt was piled on top. It became known as the mound.

It is one of the few structures salvaged from the original campus.