As the effects of the COVID-19 virus pandemic continue to ripple across the county, many people have been laid off and are starting to struggle to get by.

PANAMA CITY — Local charities worry their food supplies may soon become scare.

According to officials at two local charities, food is in very high demand.

“Right now, we’re holding our own, but over the next few days, we will start to struggle to have enough food on hand,” said Major Ed Binnix, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of the central Panhandle.

While the group is known for its assistance in areas including food, rent and utilities, it will primarily focus on feeding people until the demand dwindles.

“(Some) people are going to go into a food crisis because they’re going to be losing their income,” Binnix said. “We haven’t really peaked in that because that’s just starting to hit home for people.

“I anticipate that next month, we will be hit pretty hard,” he added.

According to Susan Bravo, Family Service Agency is in the same boat.

“We have been fairly well supplied so far, but that’s changing on a day-to-day basis,” the executive director of the group said.

With a mission of helping people stay fed, sheltered and employed, the group provides food, clothing, medical equipment and house-hold items for people in emergencies situations.

Bravo added that the two main groups she’s seen need assistance since the pandemic began are the homeless and unemployed.

“We’re already seeing an influx of people who are without work and are unable to pay their bills,” she said. “It’s snowballing, and it’s only going to get worse.”

For Ken McVay, communications director for United Way of Northwest Florida, the pandemic happened during a crucial time for fundraising events.

“That’s just money that’s just gone that (nonprofit organizations) aren’t going to be able to recover,” he added.

Designed to raise money for nonprofit organizations, United Way of Northwest Florida works across six counties.

In a normal week, there are about 12-20 requests for food assistance in Bay County, McVay said. Last week there were 171, and this week, as of Wednesday, there were 131.

“Our workers are positive,” Bravo said. “We know that what we are doing makes a difference. We are here because of that. We could have chosen to close, but people need us. People are in need.”