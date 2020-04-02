Kids get more than an education at school.

Of course that’s the top priority, and always should be.

However, the reality in the United States — and Northeast Alabama — of the 21st century is that every child doesn’t come from a nuclear family with a steady source of income. That’s true in normal times. It’s worse exponentially right now with the U.S. and local economies at a standstill because of COVID-19, and people being laid off or furloughed from their jobs.

The reality is that every child doesn’t have breakfast on the table before heading to school in the morning, or dinner on the table each evening at home. Again that problem is exponentially worse at present. Check the stories about how food banks across the country are being cleaned out by folks without income whose unemployment compensation hasn’t kicked in yet.

Ask a school teacher, especially in lower-income areas, how many of their students have no stable food source between the time they leave campus on Friday afternoon and return on Monday morning. You might be surprised, although you really shouldn’t be.

Bottom line: School systems aren’t just having to figure out how to complete the 2019-20 educational year via distance learning, given the closure of their buildings, they’ve had to find ways to feed kids.

They’ve stepped up righteously.

The Attalla City, Etowah County and Gadsden City systems began distributing food to students during the week campuses were shut down and plan to continue doing so through the remainder of this disrupted school year. The kits include multiple breakfast and lunch items with milks and fruits.

They have been handed out at drive-thru events. Gadsden City officials are exploring ways to get them to students who could be missed, such as delivering them to bus stops.

Volunteers have offered help there, as they have at all three systems during this crisis, from putting the meal kits together to placing them in people’s vehicles. A unified effort among school administrators, teachers, Child Nutrition Program personnel and other staffers, community members and businesses has helped make this work. An Attalla system official said she actually had to “turn teachers away,” because so many raised their hands and asked, “What can I do?”

Kudos to everyone involved.

It takes more than an insidious virus to quell that kind of spirit, especially in those on the front lines of education who understand that hungry kids can’t learn.