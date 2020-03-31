Wild Florida, located about an hour from Melbourne in Kenansville, offers a drive-thru safari where dozens of animals are on display and zero human interaction is required.

While traditional theme parks have closed for the time being, there’s one park in central Florida that is able to keep its gates open to the public.

Wild Florida, located about an hour from Melbourne in Kenansville, offers a drive-thru safari where dozens of animals are on display and zero human interaction is required.

The park has been around for about 10 years and typically includes air boat rides and animal encounters, but those experiences are on hiatus due to coronavirus. The drive-thru safari was added to Wild Florida just a few months ago, and the timing couldn’t have been better.

“It’s turned into the perfect pandemic solution,” said Sam Haught, co-owner and founder of Wild Florida. “Guests can book online, download and print the scavenger hunt at home, and download the safari guide podcast before arrival. At check in they just tell us their booking name and we usher them right in.”

Haught said some guests don’t even roll their car window down when they get to the check-in booth. They simply call the attendant on their cell phone and the guest completes the check in process via phone.

“The rest of the tour is self-guided with zero contact with any other humans,” Haught said. “That’s exactly why the (Osceola) county granted us an exception in the stay at home order.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 2 - 12. Park hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The last car is admitted at 5 p.m.

The safari covers more than 85 acres and includes animals like zebras, giraffes, bison, alligators and plenty more. It takes about an hour to complete the safari, but driver beware, you’re at the mercy of the animals. If an emu decides to take a rest in the middle of the roadway, you have to wait until the fella is ready to move before you hit the gas pedal. Although, it’s really more like a tap than a hit. The speed limit on the safari is 5 mph.

Have your camera ready because more than likely a goat, white-tailed deer, longhorn cattle or one of their buddies will stroll right by your vehicle.

“We hope our guests see something, native or exotic to Florida, that makes them say ‘wow’ and motivates them to go home and get involved,” Haught said. “It’s the park-to-planet approach that inspires people to go home and help preserve, protect and conserve these animals in the wild.”

It’s not clear when Wild Florida will be able to return the rest of the park to normal operations. The hope is guests will get a taste of what is available now, and return when the air boat rides, shows and animal encounters resume.

“We want customers to know there’s so much more to experience once we get through this crisis,” Haught said. “Our attraction is a 3/4 day unforgettable adventure for the whole family. Now they know we exist, they definitely need to come back see the rest of it.”

Wild Florida

Where: 3301 Lake Cypress Road, Kenasville, FL 34739

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children 2-12

Call: 866-532-7167

On the web: wildfloridairboats.com

This story originally published to floridatoday.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.