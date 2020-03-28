As the coronavirus continues to spread, many businesses have closed and residents have retreated into their homes.

But not everyone has the choice to stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t have that luxury,” said Terrebonne 911 Executive Director Mark Boudreaux. “As long as our staff stays good and healthy we aren’t shutting down or cutting down on anything.”

First responders like police, firefighters and medical personnel are on the front lines of the outbreak that has so far infected 3,315 people across the state and killed 137.

Local police and firefighters say they’re ready to answer the call but are taking extra precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Despite wearing personal protective equipment, or PPEs, first responders are still extremely vulnerable because they’re the first line of defense against anything, said Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman.

“They respond to all types of emergencies, putting their lives at risk not only from the coronavirus, but any and everything they encounter,” Coleman said. “We are encouraging our personnel to follow the recommendations given by health professionals, the governor and parish president such as wearing our PPEs, washing our hands regularly and exercising social distancing. These are difficult times and I applaud our first responders, as well as our partners in the medical field, for continuing their daily operations in the midst of this pandemic.”

To help protect those responding to a scene, dispatchers are asking callers if they’re experiencing any flu-like symptoms or have been out of the country in the last 30 days, Boudreaux said.

“We note it in the call service and let the responders know that the caller or patient has flu-like symptoms or has been out of the country so they’ll know in advance,” he said. “We want to make sure they’re protected.”

The Thibodaux Police Department sent all of its high-risk and non-essential employees home, Lt. Clint Dempster said.

“The Thibodaux Police Department administration is taking this COVID-19 virus very seriously,” Dempster said. “Those on the front lines who have no choice but to be exposed to the public are equipped with disinfectant sprays and protective masks to perform their daily job duties.”

Thibodaux Police are asking residents to limit personal contact with officers in an effort to prevent the spread.

“We understand that some calls require personal contact and a responding officer is necessary, but if your need for law enforcement is something that can be handled by phone please understand that this option could be safer than the normal physical contact we are all used to,” Dempster said.

As part of an all-volunteer fire department, Thibodaux Assistant Fire Chief Benton Foret said extra precautions have been put into place to protect family members from exposure.

“Fortunately we have not had any incidents, exposures or potential exposures at this time,” Foret said. “Of course as this event develops, we’re monitoring everything and are focused on protecting our members and their families because these men and women don’t go back to a station where they can clean up. As volunteers we feel we have to be extra cautious.”

So far no Terrebonne Parish deputies have been exposed to the disease, Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said.

“We’ve still got to answer complaints just like every police officer,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are some people who will never heed the stay-at-home order. Most criminals don’t watch TV or read the newspapers anyway. They’re out on the streets selling dope, robbing, stealing and shooting people. We still have to go out there and answer complaints and try to keep a distance from the complainant. If deputies need to put their hands on someone they’ve got to do what they’ve got to do. We’re still open. We’re on the front lines and will be here until the last man is standing.”

--Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 446-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.