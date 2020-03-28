“The hurricane taught us we can definitely survive starting school over during the school year and we learned that we can do school in places that we hadn't considered before,” said Bill Husfelt, Bay District Schools superintendent. “I think the hurricane taught us to be flexible, creative and most of all patient.”

PANAMA CITY — Oprah Winfrey once said, “Turn your wounds into wisdom,” and apparently that is what Bay District Schools did between Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurricane Michael struck Bay County on Oct. 10, 2018 and ravaged the area, displacing families and causing damage to residents’ mental health. Now with COVID-19, generally known as coronavirus, BDS learned from Michael to be flexible.

Patient is a keyword for the district considering that the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving every day and there are still an unknowns about the future. Husfelt said in a recent press conference announcing the district’s distance learning plan that will go into affect March 30, that he wouldn’t put a lot of stock into schools reopening April 15. Schools have been closed since last week to prevent the spread of the virus.

Some administrators believe that the experience with the storm helped prepared them for the COVID-19 outbreak. When the storm hit, there was little to no technology to use.

It was difficult for schools to continue teaching after the storm, but learning how to be flexible has helped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With technology at our fingertips, we are able to now keep instruction going for our kids and provide a sense of normalcy and routines,” said Deniece Moss, principal of West Bay Elementary. “We have the internet capabilities to teach and instruct from home and the teachers have their resources to do so.”

Mental health has been a growing issue for BDS ever since the storm. Hundreds of kids have been Baker Acted this school year.

Some teachers felt like issues that existed in the past, have been exacerbated due to the hurricane. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are concerns about the mental health of students because of constant events students go through.

“Right now, I’m sure it hurts them. They’ve lost so much and they’ve worked so hard to overcome such a daunting experience less than two years ago,” said Megan Todd, Bay High School AICE English Literature and Critical Thinking Skills teacher. “That being said, this is going to help them in the bigger school — the school of life.”

Some administrators hope that these experiences will continue to help grow the students when they are off in the real world. Arnold High School’s principal Britt Smith hopes the development of resiliency equates to those of the “Greatest Generation” who fought in World War II.

“They earned that title by their actions and how they were resilient in the face of great danger and obstacles,” Smith said. “While never wanting to wish hard times on anyone, I believe my students will develop personal characteristics that will prepare them to be our nation’s next Greatest Generation.”

Husfelt is hopeful that the experiences the students have faced, especially the seniors who have lost time in school, will ultimately make them stronger individuals.

“I hope that students are able to look back on these two events and realize how they grew during this time, how much their teachers and other staff members love them and how their community came together to support them in all sorts of ways,“ Husfelt said. ”I believe, however, that our community will rally once again. We've already proven that we can.“

Some high schools are concerned about certain events like senior recognition and graduation. There isn’t a clear timetable as to how long the pandemic will force people into social distancing.

As of now, the district doesn’t know about how they will hold graduations in May. The virus pandemic is changing it seems like every day, but Husfelt promises if there is a safe way to do it they will.