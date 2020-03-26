A University of Alabama student has earned national recognition for his idea to create a free shopping service for senior citizens homebound by the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday named Michael Arundel its “Hero of the Day” for his nonprofit organization, Leave It To Us.

A news release from UA says Arundel came up with the concept when he was home in Chicago for the extended spring break.

Arundel said idea originated during a conversation with his cousin, whom he described as his “second grandma.”

“The news was ramping up and people were scared,” said Arundel, a 20-year-old biology pre-med major. “Chicago is quarantined. I told her she was in the category that was at the most risk, and I told her what precautions she could take.

“I said I’d shop for her and her friends when I got home. I did that and then thought, why couldn’t my greater group of friends do this? They jumped aboard, and it took off from there.”

Within a week, Arundel said Leave It To Us became a Chicago-wide service with plans to expand nationwide.

“A lot of people got in contact with me and want to start their own Leave It To Us groups,” Arundel said. “We’ve been getting calls from Seattle to L.A to just all over. It’s crazy.”

Senior citizens usually find out about Leave It To Us through referrals. They call the nonprofit and place an order for groceries and/or pharmaceuticals. Arundel or one of his 20 volunteers then purchase the items.

Arundel then calls the customer, tells them the total bill, drops off the groceries and then is reimbursed.

“We take all necessary precautions when shopping for them,” he said. “We’re touching all groceries and pharmaceuticals with clean gloves, using hand sanitizer and not touching the clients.”

To help get Leave It To Us started, Arundel used money he had saved up while working as an emergency medical technician in Chicago for the past two summers.

Arundel, a junior at UA, will resume classes next week online, but he said Leave It To Us will continue on beyond the extended spring break.

“We don’t know how long this pandemic will last, but we’ll continue to provide our services as long as we’re needed.”

College students who would like to create Leave It To Us groups in their communities can contact Arundel through the group’s Facebook page for tips on getting started.

“Instead of sitting at home our generation can do something greater,” Arundel said. “I hope our generation can lead by example and create some happiness in our senior citizens.”

