Donations from the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade, the annual fundraiser event organized by the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, a local Franklin County Mardi Gras Krewe, came in double what they were last year.

From the total donation of $17,000, the Franklin County Humane Society will receive $12,750 and the Florida Wild Mammal Association will receive $4,250, most of which is dedicated to medical care of rescued animals. The parade, this year held Feb. 22, serves as an annual fundraiser for these two organizations.

“The Krewe is happy to support both organizations for their dedication and hard work of caring for animals of the Forgotten Coast,” said Caroline Ilardi, president of the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers.

“Event organizers would like to thank all of the generous local sponsors who made the donations possible,” she said. “Their support helped raise twice as much money for the rescue organizations as last year. Once again Franklin County folks have demonstrated what big hearts they have.”