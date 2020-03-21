“The experience of Michael has probably hardened our community and made us a little more capable with dealing with this,” said County Manager Bob Majka. “While that's a plus, we're still having to deal with members of the community who are suffering from anxiety from Michael.”

PANAMA CITY — Children stayed home. Restaurants only partially operated. People were advised to not go to the sandy beaches. And residents prepared as best they could before it hit.

Still, no one knew how bad it could be.

Local leaders reflect on the role of Hurricane Michael when preparing for another unknown impact — COVID-19.

The Bay County Commission approved a resolution to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday. The action was followed by other local municipalities, then Panama City on Wednesday. The declaration was an administrative move to free up federal funding for local governmental response to the threat of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, Florida had 510 confirmed cases and 11 deaths caused by the flu-like disease. Alongside the state, local governments have taken measures to slow the spread by social distancing, including ending access to sandy beaches.

Majka said the pandemic will not stop development in Bay County.

“It's not delaying any of our infrastructure plans,” he said, listing wastewater treatment plants, roadways, fire stations, and other facilities. “All of that is still under way. We don't have any reason to believe any of the funding that has been appropriated for our recovery ... is at jeopardy at this point.”

While still in a critical recovery phase from Hurricane Michael, a very sparsely populated and business-limited Mexico Beach is at a disadvantage when it comes to being prepared to further restrict movement and growth, according to City Manager Mario Gisbert.

"It puts us at a disadvantage because ...it's going to take away the energies that were focused on Michael," Gisbert said, clarifying by "energies," he is primarily referencing funds. "It complicates things there."

Gisbert said the city has only canceled one large gathering that involved an 80-person event on the beach. Unlike Panama City Beach, and the trend of popular beaches across the state, as of Saturday, Mexico Beach sandy beaches remained open.

The city manager encouraged individuals to take advantage of the salty air.

"Open air is a good place to be, as long as you're not with a bunch of people," Gisbert said. "Enjoy some outdoor time and some quiet places."

Because Hurricane Michael wiped out all of the restaurants, Gisbert said his city doesn't have much adjustment to take with the dining-in restrictions. The city, which operates with a staff of no more than 12 employees, currently has a handful of food trucks and a single grocery store.

"In Mexico Beach, at this point in time, it's not a panic-type situation," he said. "We're fairly well isolated from those areas (large cities that are have community spread of COVID-19)."

"We don't have larger venues for people to gather in, so (coronavirus) is going to have lesser of effect for us," he added. We don't have ballparks ... libraries, we're very limited in our space for congregation."

For a rigorously developing Panama City, Mayor Greg Brudnicki said Hurricane Michael has prepared the city and the people for whatever can result from the coronavirus threat — something the rest of the nation is not ready for.

"Now they've got a hurricane to deal with," Brudnicki said. "We're more resilient now because of the storm. We're not panicking and we don't want our citizens to panic."

"We'll get through this virus," he confidently added.

Ralph Hammond, mayor of Springfield, echoed the sentiment.

"There's really no comparison, no impact. Each one of them are a different event," Hammond said. "Pretty much, we've recovered from Hurricane Michael, we're just waiting on funding."

The COVID-19 threat "increases the workload a little bit for key personnel. Other than that, everything else is pretty much the same" for the city's operational side, he said.

Acknowledging the economic impact of people not being able to work, Hammond encouraged all United States citizens not to panic.

"My message at this point is for all citizens, no matter in Springfield ... or anywhere in the U.S.: remain calm, don't panic. Keep your distance, keep clean. Just press on with life," Hammond said. "Be very wise on your decisions. Remain calm and don't panic and go out and buy a whole bunch of stuff that you don't need."

Not sparing a moment to be best prepared, Lynn Haven commissioners swiftly voted Wednesday to suspend utility shutoffs, which came moments before approval of a resolution to declare a state of emergency for the pandemic.

"Lynn Haven has been in planning mode for over a month now," City Manager Vickie Gainer wrote in an email response to The News Herald questions regarding the city's response to the threat of COVID-19. "We are finalizing our pandemic plan that not only covers this pandemic, but any health threats to our city in the future. This plan will outline how the city will respond to services and employee shortages."

"The city’s recovery (from Hurricane Michael) has been victorious because of very diligent and dedicated officials, leaders, staff and volunteers," Gainer wrote, later noting the Category 5 hurricane "did not defeat" Lynn Haven. "We are a unified force that will protect the city at any and all cost to minimize any potential threat of this virus to our residents. Our public safety leaders are in place and are ready to respond quickly if needed."

"Planning is key to these kinds of outbreaks," she wrote.

Parker and Callaway officials were unavailable for comment after repeated attempts to reach them last week.

“It’s been a very busy 18 months,” Majka said.

“We went through a period of time we had no water, sewer, no internet on the cell phone — we don't have this in this situation,” he added. “While we do have people out of work ... we do still have social norms to keep people informed.”

“We're certainly looking to do everything we can to make the impact this as less as we can and come out a plus on the other side,” Majka concluded.