The woman is an avid Disney World fan, having visited the park eight or nine times. She also makes custom items for people’s Disney trips and sells them in an Etsy shop.

It's tough to find bright spots in today's world as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world. But sometimes all it takes is a little magic.

Lindsay Watts Brightman, 30, and her family were supposed to go to Disney World March 14 to 18. They had to cancel amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country. The park has been closed since March 16 and will be closed for the rest of the month.

But then Brightman, of Providence, Rhode Island, got an idea to distract herself: She decided to do a Disney-from-home vacation.

She wove iconic parts of a Disney trip into each day and had a running story on her Instagram. This included everything from making Mickey waffles to staging a Magic Kingdom dance party.

On Tuesday, it hit her how much she missed Disney's Festival of Fantasy Parade (it's her favorite), so she decided to make one in her living room. She posted it "for everyone who may also be in need of a smile and a little Disney magic," she told USA TODAY.

Viewers watch Disney figurines and stuffed animals, including Cinderella, go past the park's iconic castle, followed by displays from Disney movies like "The Little Mermaid" and "Peter Pan" – and the parade music makes it feel like you're almost there.

Will the posts keep coming, though her "trip" ended March 18?

"I do plan to continue to post more, even though I’m 'back,' mainly because I think people really enjoy seeing the fun and silly ways to pretend to be there," she said.

"My 11 month old in my lap watched this with me and giggled the entire time!" Instagram user @mlcillustration commented. Another, @gjpcontracting, wrote: "I’m cheering louder than I ever had! Brilliant!!!!!!"

And perhaps the most fitting, from @amburr02: "THIS is what the world needs right now!!"

