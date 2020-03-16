Carnival is packed away for another year, festival season is revving up, crawfish are rolling and those Lenten vows you made about lightening up are living on a prayer. It is March in New Orleans, a glorious time to be alive, to take a little time off the clock and — wait for it — to eat.

That mood informs the latest edition of our monthly round-up of restaurant recommendations.

As always, the restaurants below are selected to answer the recurring question: Where to eat next? Remember, this is not a best-of list or a ranking (numbers are there for spacing). Instead, these are my top of mind recommendations at this moment in time.

Tell me about the places you have recently discovered (or rediscovered) in our Where NOLA Eats Facebook group or contact me directly at imcnulty@theadvocate.com.

Pyre Provisions, 70437 La. 21, Covington, (985) 888-6129

The aroma of wood smoke scents the air around Pyre’s suburban parking lot, and its effect weaves its way across chef Jeff Mattia’s menu. Pyre, which opened late last year in the former home of BacoBar, gives the north shore something different for upscale/casual dining. The brisket is a centerpiece, and there are steaks and chops. But Pyre also extends its repertoire of smoke and char beyond the standards. A smoked duck leg is paired with black eyed pea hummus, for instance. The multicolor local carrots have a charred, smoky flavor and the romaine for the Caesar salad is grilled. Mattia’s menu makes room for three rib dishes — lamb ribs with Middle Eastern spice, short ribs with smoked tomatoes and Cantonese ribs with a thick pineapple barbecue sauce and the fresh interplay of herbs and peanuts. Even the chocolate semifreddo has torched marshmallow for a delicious deconstructed riff on s’mores.

Blue Giant, 1300 Magazine St., (504) 582-9060

The early line on this Lower Garden District newcomer was all about familiar American Chinese food, the stuff you find in any take-out shop. Well, things have evolved quickly. If the dry chili chicken — fried, tufted with cilantro and green onion and laced with tongue-tingling Szechuan peppers — is your idea of anytime Chinese food, I envy your upbringing. True, the bubbly-crusted egg rolls, the hot and sour soup and beef chow fun follow the script (and there are Polynesian cocktails to wash them down). But chef Bill Jones and the crew working the line of woks in this whirling open kitchen are diving deeper into the source material. Blue Giant is tiny and fills up fast (no reservations). If you’re holding off on a visit until the new-restaurant crush dies down, don’t hold your breath. This place is hot and will stay hot. Just plan on waiting — put your name on the list then get a drink at Barrel Proof (Blue Giant’s de facto waiting room) or Claret wine bar next door.

Pra_LEES 3745 Frenchmen St., (504) 478-6868

Comfort food and Creole flavor get a modern remake at this compellingly original backstreet spot in Gentilly. This kitchen slings tacos, sandwiches, wings and salads, though the rice plates are a stand-out specialty. Get one with a split lobster tail bubbling with seasoned butter or a tall-standing slab of salmon, caramelized at the edge and gushing juice into the rice below. Thin, flat noodles gleam with a spicy-sweet sauce, wrapped around fat shrimp and crunchy with red onion and peppers, or get drenched with a cheese sauce for a take on crawfish mac to twirl around your fork. Pra_LEES got its start a few years ago as a tiny take-out joint off St. Bernard Avenue. Its new digs near Dillard University is a big step up. A lushly decorated interior of murals devoted to local music and food and community set the scene. Everything is still served in take-out cartons, and in portions generous enough to test both their strength and your appetite.

Gautreau's 1728 Soniat St., (504) 899-7397

Gautreau’s has the suave feel of a dining club from a different age, from a time when the little things were not little but vital parts of hospitality and fine dining. These days though, chef Baruch Rabassa gives this enduringly elegant Uptown institution the pulse of modern, worldly cuisine, subtly, sometimes brilliantly, working Latin flavors through the intricacies of contemporary French technique. This leads to exquisite dishes with flavors that are all their own — like the hamachi crudo bathing in a bright, green sauce made from cactus and the duck with mole reduction you’ll want to lick from the spoon. Deftly done fish has long been a Gautreau's hallmark, and the grouper follows through. The foie gras torchon with vanilla-roasted pineapple give a classic a new edge. After a meal like this, the banana split — caramelized but otherwise done to ice cream parlor spec — is a cool finish with a dose of levity.

Fair Grounds Race Course 1751 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 944-5515

Every St. Patrick’s Day, the allegedly Irish staple of corned beef gets trotted out on party buffets and specials boards. But at the Fair Grounds, the corned beef po-boy is a long-running standard, served from the concession stands and in the clubhouse dining room. Thickly stacked beef encased by crackle-crisp bread separates into salty, fatty-edged particles once you bite in. There is a lot going on in this beef — with flavors of bay leaf, dill, ginger and pepper, according to a track recipe once shared in these pages. Luck (not necessarily of the Irish) plays a role in its lore around the track. There are rail birds here who say back in the day the corned beef po-boy was a status symbol, since whoever had the money to buy one had presumably done alright at the betting windows. Either at a table or perched on the rail, it pairs well with the track’s bloody mary.

Acorn 15 Henry Thomas Drive (in City Park), (504) 218-5413

Yes, Acorn shares a roof with the new Louisiana Children’s Museum, and yes, there’s a play area and juice boxes and family-friendly functionality worked into every facet. But Acorn is not a “kid’s restaurant.” It is a one-of-a-kind New Orleans cafe (run by the Dickie Brennan & Co. restaurant group) perched over a City Park lagoon with a view of active wildlife and peaceful verdure. Fresh, hearty salads and grain bowls, a solid griddle-cooked burger and a fried chicken sandwich, pizza by the slice and canned wines next to those juice boxes in the cooler make it a versatile cafe for a day in City Park. This is the perfect season to bask on the outdoor patio, with its front porch feel and calming vistas. And if you’re good, you can get a cookie after lunch.

Small Mart 2700 Chartres St., (504) 766-8740

For years, this tiny, exquisitely-named deli worked itself into the daily rhythm of regulars in the French Quarter, especially neighbors and people headed to their shifts. Late last year, it had to move, but quickly found a new home just down river in the Marigny (in the former home of Bao & Noodle, which relocated to 2266 St. Claude Ave.). It’s still small, and it’s still a vital pit stop for quick, inexpensive street food, with a menu of mostly vegan dishes, daily curries and crispy pakoras packed into crusty po-boy loaves or smothered in chutney. As before, the bagel bar is as close to the New York standard as New Orleans gets, with thick slathers of cream cheese (lox is the only meat here). The menu is slightly larger, with more fresh, filling salads. Coffee is still just a dollar.

Perino's Boiling Pot 3754 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, (504) 340-5560

I don’t need to tell you crawfish are rolling strong this season. They’re everywhere. Now, the question is where to eat them. Perino’s is a standout for the food and the setting. With its jukebox belting out arena rock and country hits, with video games arrayed along the walls and with mounted game and oversized cartoon crawfish statues stalking the room, this mainstay by the Harvey Canal can look like a family fun arcade. Then, the long tables start to fill with boiled seafood platters, fried seafood baskets and assorted sides (boiled or fried) and it becomes a festival of Louisiana food. Perino’s has worked out plenty of finer touches for boiled seafood service, from multitiered trays that handle the shells to ice wands that keep the beer pitchers frosty cold.