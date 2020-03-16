Recent heavy rains have led to widespread flood and water damage across Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency is now starting the process of seeking federal aid to assist private property owners affected by the floods.





After gathering information to seek federal aid for public assistance to recover from recent floods, the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency is now turning to private needs.

Officials have announced that the county EMA will begin collecting information on damaged homes, businesses or other property from the February 2020 flooding event in Tuscaloosa County.

Once gathered, this information is submitted to the state of Alabama to seek qualification for assistance from the federal government for people affected by the flooding disaster.

If enough qualifying homes are submitted, the state of Alabama could be granted “disaster status” by the federal government and the Small Business Administration. This disaster status will open up financial assistance to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations and homeowners.

The first step in this process is for affected residents, property owners or business owners to submit their contact information and damage details to Tuscaloosa County EMA via an online or paper form.

The online form will be on Tuscaloosa County EMA’s website, tuscaloosacountyema.org.

Paper copies are available at the Tuscaloosa County EMA office, located at 7400 Richard M. Pierce Parkway in Northport.

Officials ask that each location with damage should be submitted separately, but individuals can submit as many locations as necessary.

Once this information is received, Tuscaloosa County EMA will schedule a visit with the homeowner to verify details and take photos of the damage.

Tuscaloosa County EMA is urging all residents with damages, especially those who are under-insured or without insurance, to submit a form, though doing so does not guarantee that an individual will receive financial assistance even if disaster status is granted.

Earlier this month, at the urging of the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency, the Tuscaloosa County Commission voted to declare a state of emergency in response to the damage caused by the record amounts of rain that has fallen this year.

This began the process of seeking federal financial aid to pay for the costs associated with the repairs and remediation forced by the floods.

Since Jan. 1, more than 26 inches of rain have soaked the city of Tuscaloosa an parts of Tuscaloosa County.

According to the National Weather Service, the 23.24 inches of rain that was recorded at the Tuscaloosa National Airport through March 3 was a record for the first 63 days of any year since rainfall data began here in 1948.

That led to flash flooding and water damage in certain parts of the cities and unincorporated areas of Tuscaloosa County that may qualify for federal aid to help repair.

The county’s economic threshold for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency is anything over $700,000.

But the state’s threshold for FEMA assistance is $7.5 million in damage and recovery repairs.

This is the total must be reached before federal aid can be awarded to assist with recovering from the storms.

According to the Tuscaloosa County EMA, the county’s damage has reached about $1.79 million and that of the city of Tuscaloosa is about $1.86 million.

Northport’s damage, he said, is about $3,000.

This total of $3.65 million has been forwarded to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office in the hopes that these totals will help Alabama qualify for the federal assistance that, if awarded, will assist recovery efforts of local governments in Tuscaloosa County.

For more information, visit the Tuscaloosa County EMA website at www.tuscaloosacountyema.org.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.