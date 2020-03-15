Project Horseshoe Farm has received a $60,000 grant funded by the Alabama Power Foundation to expand its services to Uniontown.

The grant will be used to provide community health, education and social support to more residents in Perry County.

“We are grateful to have been able to work with our community to make a positive impact here in Greensboro and believe that the Horseshoe Farm model can work well with other communities as well,” said Dr. John Dorsey, Horseshoe Farm’s founder and director.

Since 2007, Project Horseshoe Farm has been working to change the trajectory of community health in Greensboro and the surrounding region.

The organization has a network of housing and transportation, as well as health, wellness and social programs for adults living with mental illness, senior citizens, economically disadvantaged people, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable adults in the community. Its Community Center provides programs to community members four days a week. The organization also works in partnership with Hale County Hospital to operate its psychiatric outpatient clinic two times a week in the Community Center.

“We truly believe in the work that Project Horseshoe Farm is doing in the community and we are pleased to be a part of their expansion efforts into Perry County by providing an Alabama Power Foundation grant,” said Mark Crews, vice president of Alabama Power’s Western Division. “We commend this organization for staying true to its mission of strengthening our communities through improving health and quality of life for the residents who need it the most.”

Project Horseshoe Farm also brings top recent college graduates from across the country to Greensboro each year to participate in its fellowship program, which is designed to prepare aspiring service leaders to strengthen communities and improve quality of life by enhancing community health programs.

To learn more about Project Horseshoe Farm, visit www.projecthsf.org or call 205-710-6372.