RSVP Free Tax Preparation: Available from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays through April 6 at the Hokes Bluff Library, 3310 Alford Bend Road; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays through April 7 at the Carnes Recreation Center, 102 Case Ave., Attalla, and the Centre Administration Building, 260 Cedar Bend Road; from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 8 at the Rainbow City Community Center, 3702 Rainbow Drive; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 10 on Tuesdays and Fridays at the George Wallace Senior Center, 407 Hollingsworth Park Lane, Glencoe; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through April 11 at the Family Success Center, 821 E. Broad St.; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the fourth floor of the Etowah County Courthouse; photo IDs, Social Security cards, last year’s tax returns and all W-2 and 1099 forms are required; 256-549-8147

Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The 2020 schedule: April 14, Lola’s on the River; May 12, Cracker Barrel; June 9, Jefferson’s (on the deck), Gadsden; July 14, Mi Casita, Southside; Aug. 11, Royal Kitchen, Rainbow City; Sept. 8, Villa Fiesta; Oct. 13, Chili’s; Nov. 10, Super Hibachi Grill; Dec. 8, Silver Lakes. Bring $10 gift to exchange. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776

Girlfriend Gala 2020 Preview Day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19, 210 at the Tracks, 210 Locust St.; preview all the extravagant tables prior to the evening event; $10 (tickets purchased before March 14 will include lunch)

Smoke on the Falls: April 10-11, Noccalula Falls Park; annual barbecue competition; register online at gadsden.recdesk.com under the Events tab, or call 256-549-4680 for more information

Art on the Lake: April 18-19, Guntersville; applications from artists and vendors now being accepted for the 59th annual event; call Kathy Reed, 256-582-1534; email boosherd@att.net; or visit www.artonthelake-guntersville.com

Speakeasy Casino Night: 5:30 p.m. April 24, 210 at the Tracks; fundraiser for the Council on Aging of Etowah County; $35 individuals, $65 couples (includes $500 in play money); 256-543-3616

Art on the Rocks at the Falls: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2-3, Noccalula Falls Park

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more