None of the new cases of COVID-19 are in South Florida, but they’re spread from the Gainesville area, to the Jacksonville area, to the Naples area and to the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

The Florida Department of Health announced late Tuesday eight new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida. None are in Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Dade County and none are in the Treasure Coast.

That brings the total number of state residents diagnosed with COVID-19 to 21.

The new cases announced late Tuesday include these counties: Nassau County (Jacksonville area), Collier County (Naples area), Pinellas County (St. Petersburg, Clearwater), Pasco County (New Port Richey, just north of Tampa) and a 68-year-old Georgia patient who is currently in Alachua County (Gainesville area).

As reported previously, two Florida residents have died from the virus: a 77-year-old Lee County woman and a 71-year-old Santa Rosa County man.

Authorities have said people over 60 are most at-risk of becoming severely ill. Of the eight new cases reported late Tuesday, all but one are 64 or older. The only one under is a a 46-year old male in Pasco County.

The new cases are, according to the state health department:

A 68-year old male in Nassau County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 68-year old female Georgia resident who is currently in Alachua County, Florida, has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The Georgia Department of Public Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.

A 73-year old male in Collier County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 68-year old female in Collier County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 64-year old female in Collier County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 67-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 64-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 46-year old male in Pasco County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Palm Beach County, a Pennsylvania man who attended a Palm Beach County Convention Center conference Feb. 28 tested positive for the virus and is being cared for out of state.

