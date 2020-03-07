OKALOOSA COUNTY — The Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation recently awarded 27 teacher grants, five CHELCO grants and 22 OPSF grants, this year for a total of $35,602.

The grants were funded in part by CHELCO, the Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation, and the State of Florida through the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations.

The grants ranged anywhere from $400 to $1,500 per grant, according to the Okaloosa County School District.

The teachers applied for the competitive grants, detailing the ways in which they would spend the grant funds and how the grant would help their students and classrooms.