RUSTON, La. (AP) " Mubarak Muhammed had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Louisiana Tech to a 66-43 win over Charlotte on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs finish the regular season tied for second with Western Kentucky in the Conference USA standings and will enter the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Kalob Ledoux had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (22-8, 13-5), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. DaQuan Bracey added 12 points. Amorie Archibald had 11 points.

Charlotte scored a season-low 13 first-half points.

Jordan Shepherd had 11 points for the 49ers (16-13, 10-8). Jahmir Young added 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Louisiana Tech defeated Charlotte 72-59 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com