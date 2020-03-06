Charlotte (16-12, 10-7) vs. Louisiana Tech (21-8, 12-5)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech goes for the season sweep over Charlotte after winning the previous matchup in Ruston. The teams last played on Jan. 30, when the Bulldogs shot 56.3 percent from the field while limiting Charlotte to just 45.7 percent en route to a 13-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Charlotte's Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Shepherd has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. Shepherd has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 14-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Bulldogs are 7-8 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana Tech has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have averaged 19.5 free throws per game.

