Nicholls State University asking students, faculty and staff members to volunteer in an annual effort to remove trash from Bayou Lafourche.

The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program's Bayou Lafourche Cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon March 21.

Last year, 825 volunteers cleaned the bayou from Donaldsonville to Leeville, removing 18.45 tons of trash. More than 100 volunteers from Nicholls removed 2.45 tons from the bayou near the Thibodaux university.

To sign up at Nicholls, fill out this form by noon March 13. Otherwise, sign up at btnep.org.