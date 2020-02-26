WATERSOUND — The St. Joe Company on Tuesday announced plans to build an outdoor lifestyle town center to include a Publix Super Market and additional commercial space in South Walton County.

The location for the proposed complex, which will be called Watersound Origins Town Center, will be at the entrance to the Watersound Origins community at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and North Watersound Parkway.

The Publix is planned to be about 48,000 square feet and include a pharmacy, deli, bakery and a liquor store, according to a press release from St. Joe. St. Joe will construct the building and lease it to Publix.

The Watersound Origins Town Center is being master-planned to potentially include 200,000 additional square feet of leasable commercial space.

“The Watersound Origins Town Center provides a highly-visible location with U.S. Highway 98 frontage in a high-growth area just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and the highly sought-after Scenic Highway 30-A corridor,” said Bob Balcerak, vice president of real estate for Publix.

The lifestyle town center is being planned as a family-friendly, walkable destination for residents and visitors, the release said.

St. Joe intends to begin construction on the Publix building, the event pavilion and an additional, multi-tenant commercial building this spring.