PANAMA CITY BEACH — A $7,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Edward Kenneth Ross, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced on Friday.

Ross, 30, was shot multiple times in his home in the 6400 block of Sunset Drive in Panama City Beach on Dec. 29.

A Sheriff’s Office press release states that according to witnesses, three black males knocked on the door of Ross's home the night of the shooting. When the door was answered, they asked for Ross and were told he was unavailable and the door was shut.

Deputies say the three males then pushed open the door, entered the home and shot Ross several times.

The Florida Sheriff's Association Criminal Apprehension Program donated $5,000 to the $1,000 that Crime Stoppers had pledged for a reward. The US Marshals has also donated $1000.

Anyone with information on Ross’s murder is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office at 850-747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.

