Feb. 17 is the deadline to register to vote in time for next month’s primaries.

That’s the last day for voters to register online at the Alabama secretary of state’s website, www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes.

All paper registration forms must be hand-delivered to the county board of registrars where the prospective voter resides by Friday. Mailed registration forms must be postmarked by Saturday.

Paper forms are available at all county board of registrars’ offices. Tuscaloosa County’s office is at 2501 Seventh St., Suite 200.

People who are already registered to vote can find their polling places at www.alabamavotes.gov.

Alabama will hold Democratic and Republican primaries on March 3.