CHIPLEY - The saga of Chipley native Tyler Porter and the case of $100,000 grand theft ended January 31 when Porter received sentencing in Bay County Courts.

Porter, who was arrested in 2018 for grand theft of over $100,000, issuing worthless checks and scheming to defraud the financial institution, Suntrust Bank, was sentenced to 18 months in Florida Department of Corrections, as well as pay $395 dollars in restitution to the Panama City Police Department and $103,023.91 in restitution to Suntrust. Porter recieved 271 days time served on his sentence according to court documents and will serve 15 years of probation following his prison sentence. Porter has previously paid $52,000 to the bank as required by the court.

In a letter to the courts, Porter‘s mother Gail Riley asked the judge for tolerance in her son’s sentencing, saying that Porter‘s son was the reason for her request.

“Tyler has made many mistakes,” Riley said. “I am asking that you consider leniency...primarily because he has an 8-year-old son that loves him unconditionally and will benefit greatly from his presence in his life.”

Riley said porter had lost many things since the incident began, including his business, many friends and his wife.

“While these consequences are great, his son‘s love for him has never changed,” she said.

Porter had entered a plea of “no contest” prior to his sentencing.

At the time of his Arrest in 2018, According to the Panama City Police Department arrest affidavit, Porter knowingly gave a $75,000 worthless check to the branch manager at the 23rd Street Suntrust Bank from his personal checking account at People’s South Bank - in which he had less than $2,000. According to records, his Suntrust account was already $36,875.97 in the negative.

The “defendant lied” to the branch employee “that the funds were available in his People’s South account, and requested immediate access to the deposited funds in his Suntrust account,” the affidavit stated. “The defendant immediately made a series of wire transfers and withdrawals which again brought his account into the negative,” leaving his account balance at $103,023.91 overdrawn.