One of the things that separates Mardi Gras royalty from the traditional kind is that, historically, kings and queens have been chosen by heredity.

That distinction is a bit less pronounced with the Thibodaux-based Krewe of Christopher, which will hold its tableau at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium.

This year's queen, Queen Christopher LXVII, is Abbey Bourgeois. She succeeds her sister Chelsey, who reigned as last year's Queen Christopher LXVI.

Both sisters follow in the royal footsteps of their father, Al Bourgeois, who reigned as King Christopher LIV back in 2007.

Al Bourgeois said that the almost-hereditary royal lineage began long before he was crowned king.

"Mardi Gras has been in my family for many years dating back to parents' involvement during my childhood days," he said. "I followed their lead as did my siblings and thus became a family tradition."

Al and his wife, Robin, joined the Krewe of Christopher as a way to keep the family's involvement with Mardi Gras alive, and he had big plans for that involvement.

"I joined about 25 years ago before our first child was born with this anticipation in mind," he said. "This plan began to come together as our first daughter first participated as a lady in waiting. Our second daughter followed this path a few years later and now our whole family was enjoying Mardi Gras together just as I did with my parents, who are now in heaven."

And this year's king, Jeff Barrilleaux, is not completely left out of the family tradition.

"Oh, and by the way, this year’s King Christopher LXVII just happens to be my best friend of 40 years," Bourgeois said.

Bourgeois said his family's deep affection for the Krewe of Christopher will be a lasting one.

"What an opportunity to have both your princesses grow up to become the queen of this great Krewe," he said. "This opportunity was a no-brainer for our family and I’m sure will be the highlight of our family’s Mardi Gras memories."