A 52-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on prostitution charges following a sting operation at a Houma massage parlor, authorities said.

Xuequan Feng, of 1305 Sunny Court 20, San Jose, Calif., is charged with prostitution by massage, attempted unlawful distribution of prescription drugs, racketeering, criminal mischief and resisting an officer, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Col. Terry Daigre, chief criminal deputy, narcotics agents began investigating the Ocean Spa and Massage at 6688 W. Main St. after receiving complaints of suspected prostitution.

Undercover agents entered the business on Thursday and an agent paid an initial price for a massage, Daigre said. The “massage therapist,” identified as Feng, began touching the agent in an inappropriate manner and offered to do sexual favors in exchange for additional money.

Agents then entered the business and took Feng into custody, authorities said. A search warrant was then executed which led to the seizure of cash hidden in multiple locations and prescription pills.

Agents also seized bank account information and currency ledgers connected with the criminal activity, Daigre said.

Although Feng was the only person working at the establishing at the time, authorities have not ruled out additional arrests.

Feng was transported to the Terrebonne Parish jail, where she is being held on a $75,000 bond.

--Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.