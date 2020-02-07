Joe Newman drives his 99-year-old fiancee around in the red Mercedes convertible he bought from his doctor at age 103.

A Sarasota man is getting national attention for his particular set of skills: He‘s still driving at age 107.

This week, “Inside Edition” posted a video featuring Joe Newman, who celebrated his 107th birthday on Jan. 13. He drives his 99-year-old fiancee around in a red Mercedes convertible he bought from his doctor for $4,000 at age 103. The newsmagazine asks: Is he the oldest driver in America?

“It added some fun to my life,” he told the Herald-Tribune‘s Chris Anderson in September. If you are over 80 in Florida, you are required to renew your license every six years. What you don’t have to do is pass a driving test. Newman feels that is wrong.

Almost 100, Florida vet recalls events that earned him the Bronze Star

He‘s most proud of working on Social Security during the era of President Franklin Roosevelt, he told Herald-Tribune reporter Carlos R. Munoz in early 2019.

In 2018, Herald-Tribune columnist Carrie Seidman wrote that Newman has never stopped trying to make a difference.

“If I am not doing something, I might as well die,” he told Seidman. “I remember visiting my mother and she would always say, ‘Joe, what have you been doing?’ And when I told her she’d say, “Well, and what are you going to do tomorrow? ‘We’ — it was always we, not I — ‘only have so much time. Are you rowing or are you just sitting in the boat?’”

