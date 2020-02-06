Michael Troy left his home on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral on Monday to spend the night with his wife, Crissy Troy, who was in the hospital.

When they returned Tuesday afternoon they would find the roof of their home torn off.

Shingles were piled up, supplies were left behind, but there were no workers and no roof.

Crissy Troy was in the hospital because her blood pressure had been spiking. Before leaving, the doctor told her, "no stress," Michael Troy said.

Troy, 65, retired to Cape Coral from the Boston area almost two years ago and is a Navy veteran.

Florida Ex-Vietnam POW recounts amazing Super Bowl experience

Late Florida veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal replica

Almost 100, Florida vet recalls events that earned him the Bronze Star

He lives on a fixed income and didn't know how he was going to get his roof fixed, let alone fixed before Thursday's predicted severe storms.

Carl Nyberg, a partner with MWW Inc. Roofing, was in the Troys' area on Tuesday and saw what was left of the roof. He thought that was odd and then he later saw what had happened on the news.

"I saw that he was a veteran and saw what the weather is going to be," Nyberg said.

He went to ABC Supply to see if they would discount material to fix Troy's roof.

They donated all the materials and MWW Roofing donated the labor. The approximate cost to fix Troy's roof is $11,000.

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday Nyberg was at Troy's house to tell him they would be fixing his roof at no cost.

"I don't mind helping him, I'll help anyone," Nyberg said.

Paul Towe, an estimator with MWW Roofing, was out at Troy's house Wednesday and said he is proud to work for a company who cares about people as much as themselves.

"They stepped up and didn't have to do that," Towe said.

Towe and Nyberg said that the city of Cape Coral was concerned as well, and a code compliance officer came out and helped expedite a roofing permit for Troy so they could get it fixed before the bad weather.

The roof will be watertight today, so there will be no issues for Troy with the expected weather, Towe said.

Troy filed a report with Cape Coral Police Department on Tuesday and the code compliance office is also investigating, Troy said.

He told police that his roof had been stripped as if there was work being done to it, but he did not need any work done and did not contact anyone to do so, according to the police report.

A neighbor of Troy's said he saw a couple of male workers set up a tarp on the driveway for the removal of shingles.

"It appears that a roofing crew went to Troy's address in error," the report states.

According to public records, a roofing permit was filed on Jan. 28 for 3231 Santa Barbara Boulevard North by Marlin Construction Group.

Scott Lang, 51, who lives at 3231 Santa Barbara Boulevard North, confirmed that his roof was removed Tuesday by Marlin Construction Group.

"They're supposed to be back in the morning to replace it," he said Wednesday.

Troy lives at 3231 Santa Barbara Blvd.

Lang said he has had issues in the past with address mistakes.

"I've lost 25 packages a year," Lang said. "If you leave off the 'N' it goes to the other home."

Calls to David Aaron, owner of Marlin Construction Group, have not been returned.

News-Press reporter Michael Braun contributed to this article.