CHIPLEY - On January 28, 2020, members of the Drug Task Force, which consist of members from the Chipley Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on the Eastbound on ramp of Interstate 10. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle and identified her as Taylor N. Peck, 19, of Pensacola Florida. During the initial contact with Peck on the traffic stop Officer observed that she appeared to be under the influence. While clarifying information with the driver a narcotics detection K-9 was deployed which indicated the presence of the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search of the revealed that Peck was in possession of methamphetamine, ecstasy, alprazolam, and various items of drug paraphernalia. Peck was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the following charges:

– Possession of a Controlled Substance w/o a prescription (Methamphetamine)

– Possession of a Controlled Substance w/o a prescription (Ecstasy)

– Possession of a Controlled Substance w/o a prescription (Alprazolam)

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia