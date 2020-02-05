FLORIDA- Tyndall Federal Credit Union presented the United Way of Northwest Florida a check for $10,000 today, representing a grant to assist with 2-1-1 services in our six-county area.

The grant will help fund the 2-1-1 program in Northwest Florida in 2020. With the funding, the United Way and 2-1-1 will be able to help those who call the 24/7 hotline for assistance.

In 2018, nearly 150,000 residents were assisted by 2-1-1, families seeking assistance from Hurricane Michael. Along with another 50,000 unique web visitors, 2-1-1 became an easy-to-remember point of reference for assistance in Northwest Florida. Assistance included referrals for housing, disaster response, utility help, food, clothing and medical help.

The funds will be used for advertising and overhead expenses due to increased call volume throughout the year.

About United Way of Northwest Florida

United Way of Northwest Florida fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our communities. United Way of Northwest Florida raises money for local programs benefiting local people. United Way promotes a unified host of local human service agencies by advocating the strategic development of programs and direct service resources vital to the public. The 47 United Way partner agencies offer a gamut of services ranging from assistance for expectant mothers who need pre-natal care to people with a terminal disease and everything in-between.