CHIPLEY – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chipley woman, Tuesday night, after failing to obey Florida’s Move Over law.

Just before 8 p.m., first responders were assisting motorists involved in a traffic crash on State Road 77, in Greenhead, when the driver of a silver Chevrolet Malibu passed the scene without yielding to stopped emergency vehicles.

The driver, Ashlyn Skipper, 29, was taken into custody after K9 Axil assisted deputies in the discovery of cocaine during a search of Skipper’s car.

Skipper was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and attaching a license plate not assigned.

Florida law requires you to Move Over a lane, if safe to do so, for all stopped emergency vehicles, as well as utility service vehicles, sanitation, and tow trucks or wreckers. If you cannot move over, you are required to reduce your speed to 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. The law further states if you are unable to change lanes and the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less, you are to reduce your speed to 5 mph.

January is recognized as Florida’s ‘Move Over Month’ to spread awareness and remind motorists of the deadly risks associated with responders working on the side of roadways.