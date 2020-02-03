Applications are now available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Scholarship Program.

Ten one-time scholarships worth $2,000 apiece will be granted, with half of the scholarships awarded to students from high schools in Tuscaloosa County or Jefferson County and the other half to children of MBUSI employees.

High school seniors must complete an application and mail it along with an official transcript of grades to: "Scholarship America," which manages the program for MBUSI. Applications can be found at www.mbusi.com/scholar2020 on the MBUSI website.

The deadline to apply is March 16.

Since the program's inception in 2013, MBUSI has offered more than $200,000 to 170 students.