As we go into a fresh, new year I look back with much gratefulness on all of the blessings that Randy and I received in 2019.

First we got to visit our families several times and those visits were amazing. We got to spend New Year's last year in Gatlinburg with my son, Brian, and his family. What a fantastic time in the mountains. I won the award for falling the most during ice skating, but it was fabulous.

We got to visit our families several times during the year. I got to spend time with not only my two sons and grandchildren but also my siblings. We got to watch our seven grandchildren turn another year older and watched them grow in grace and maturity as well as for some of them to grow into young men and ladies.

We also got to go back to Indiana for my 50th high school reunion in June. That was amazing to see all my former classmates that I have missed so much over the years. I took them all some tastes of Louisiana and had an incredible time being with all my old neighborhood friends again. I also spoke at the reunion giving my memories of those old times and trying to put some lightness into the strict Catholic upbringing we all had.

Also, attending the reunion was my dearest friend of 60 years, Jeanette Vondersaar, who now lives in Amsterdam. How amazing it was to see her and be with her for 10 days. We just had the best time together and I was reminded again and again how lucky I am to have had her friendship for the past 60 years. Never wavering and always there.

I did find out I have a hereditary blood disease, methylmalonic acid, or MMA. It is a blessing because I had symptoms for more than a year and the doctors couldn't discover what was wrong, even though I had many tests, scopes, medications and even surgery. Now that we know what is really wrong the prognosis is much better than the doctors had first thought. Believe me, that is a real blessing. Knowing is half the battle.

I had the blessing of volunteering for Journey Hospice on the weekends and helping people who really need it. Volunteering in an incredible blessing and I look forward to volunteering for many years as I can.

I had the blessing of continuing to write my column in the newspaper which I enjoy so much. My readers often send me cards or emails about how a certain column connects with them in their lives, and nothing touches me as much as that does. I hope I can continue my columns for years yet to come.

Randy and I were both blessed by our church this past year. We enjoy so much to sing in the choir, and being able to do that at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church is one of our greatest blessings in both our lives.

My friends here in Houma blessed our lives many times this year. We visited, played cards, ate together, painted together, danced together, worshipped together and were there whenever I needed a friend. That is one of our greatest blessings.

So 2019 was a wonderful year for us. The Lord continues to bless us in so many ways, seen and unseen. We are looking to 2020 to hold just as many blessings and joys for our lives.

-- Donna Knight is a freelance writer and artist in Houma. Email her at donnabknight@yahoo.com.