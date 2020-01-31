Louisiana-Lafayette (9-13, 4-7) vs. Texas State (13-9, 6-5)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State goes for the season sweep over Louisiana-Lafayette after winning the previous matchup in Lafayette. The teams last played on Jan. 18, when the Bobcats shot 42.6 percent from the field while limiting Louisiana-Lafayette to just 35.7 percent en route to a 68-59 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Texas State has relied on senior leadership while Louisiana-Lafayette has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to score 45 percent of Texas State's points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Jalen Johnson, Mylik Wilson and Cedric Russell have scored 52 percent of the team's points this year and 61 percent of all Ragin' Cajuns points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ragin' Cajuns have allowed just 70.7 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 78.2 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 31.1 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 28 over the last five games. He's also converted 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bobcats are 0-7 when they allow at least 68 points and 13-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Ragin' Cajuns are 0-9 when they score 65 points or fewer and 9-4 when they exceed 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ragin' Cajuns. Texas State has an assist on 43 of 71 field goals (60.6 percent) over its past three outings while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season and just 9.4 times per game over their last five games.

