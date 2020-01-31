The Holmes County High School’s JROTC program chooses one excelling cadet for each month that shows the largest amount of leadership, academic achievement, and loyalty to the Blue Devil Battalion. For the Month of January 2020, Holmes County High School JROTC chooses Cadet Private First Class Payton Harrington. Cadet Harrington from 4th platoon has been active in her platoon and performed the duties as a platoon sergeant which is usually held by an upper classman. She has set the standards for her peers to follow. C/PFC Harrington is on the Honor Roll. She’s a member of the JROTC Raider Team, Rifle Team, Drill and Color Guard teams. Her favorite teachers is Hunter Sommerset. Her favorite class is Digital Information. Her interests are hanging out with friends, drawing and making plans to help the Blue Devil Battalion to succeed. Her future aspirations in high school are to maintain good grades, and to continue helping the Blue Devil Battalion towards success. After she graduates, she plans on attending Florida State and getting a degree to be a lawyer. Congratulations Payton Harrington for going beyond your duties, and receiving the title of Cadet of the Month for the month of January.

Recognizing hard work show their subordinates, peers, leaders, and the community that they are responsible and dedicated to accomplish their assigned tasks. Is also allow the individual to be recognized and receive awards.

JROTC motivates cadets to be a better citizen. It teaches them leadership traits and fine tunes their discipline to be better than the average student.

JROTC is like another family outside of the student’s family. The cadets tend to stick together and work together as a team to be successful.

Cadet Harrington’s vision of JROTC is a program that allows a cadet to be part of something outside of the home life. With the awards and fun things that take place in the program, it keeps you motivated to want to be in school and maintain good grades.

“On behalf of the Holmes County Times Advertiser, Congratulations on you accomplishments! ” - K.William Boyer, Editor