Northwestern State (7-11, 4-5) vs. New Orleans (6-14, 2-8)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks for its fourth straight win over Northwestern State at Lakefront Arena. The last victory for the Demons at New Orleans was an 87-84 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: New Orleans' Bryson Robinson has averaged 17.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while Troy Green has put up 13.6 points. For the Demons, Chudier Bile has averaged 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while Nikos Chougkaz has put up 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Demons have scored 75.3 points per game and allowed 75 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 61.3 points scored and 83.2 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Robinson has made or assisted on 41 percent of all New Orleans field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Demons are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Privateers are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 6-1 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Privateers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Demons. New Orleans has an assist on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) across its past three outings while Northwestern State has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Northwestern State has held opposing teams to 40.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Southland teams. Against conference opponents, the Demons have held opposing shooters to 39.3 percent.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com