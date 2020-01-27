WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL; January 24, 2020) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ended 2019 and began the 2020 New Year with a continued focus on crippling crime and local drug activity.

In recent weeks, multiple felony drug arrests were made by Drug Task Force members from both the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department. WCSO patrol deputies added to the success of the operation with several drug arrests while on patrol.

"In 2020 we will remain focused on our zero tolerance approach when it comes to drug activity within our community," says Sheriff Crews. "This operation should be a strong indicator that we are not backing down."

As the agency has previously released information pertaining to arrests made in December 2019 and January 2020, several cases have yet to be released.

The individuals and charges involved in those cases are:

1.Sydney Baldwin, 24, Vernon, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

2.Misha Huntsman, 39, Chipley, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia (Booking Photo not available at time of release)

3.Joseph Buckbee, 25, Chipley, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

4.Anita Moore, 47, Wausau, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

5.Justin Leavins, 34, Bonifay, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription 3. Possession of drug paraphernalia 4. Possession of Heroin

6.Vestus Mitchell, 32, Vernon, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

7.Felicia Burgett, 27, Panama City, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine (Booking Photo not available at time of release)

8.Antonio Brigham, 49, Chipley, FL – 1. Cocaine – Sell within 1000 ft a city park

9.Lenard Jackson, 70, Chipley, FL – 1. Cocaine – Sell

10.Jeffery Curry, 40, Graceville, FL – 1. Cocaine – Sell within 1000 feet of public housing authority

11.Harrison Smith, 56, Vernon, FL – 1. Opium or derivative sell 2. Morphine – Sell 3. Possession of methamphetamine 4. Possession of drug paraphernalia

12.Joshua Burger, 39, Panama City Beach, FL – 1. Possession of a controlled substance without prescription 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia (Booking Photo not available at time of release)

13.Lauren Jacobs, 33, Panama City, FL – 1. Possession of a controlled substance (Booking Photo not available at time of release)

14.Kathleem Teitelbaum, 35, Bonifay, FL – 1. Possession of a controlled substance (Booking Photo not available at time of release)

15.Leondre Thompson, 29, Tampa, FL – 1. Possession of a controlled substance

16.Tyrika Troublefield, 39, Caryville, FL – 1. Possession of cocaine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia 3. Obstruction by disguise

17.David Kirkland, 33, Sneads, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

18.Melissa Morgan, 32, Marianna, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

19.Anstwin Lang, 42, Marianna, FL – 1. Possession of cocaine 2. Possession of ammo by convicted felon 3. Possession of drug paraphernalia

20.Ira Ewell, 66, Tampa, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of marijuana 3. Possession of drug paraphernalia

21.Mary Buckhalt, 32, Graceville, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

22.Cara Truax, 33, Altha, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of a controlled substance without prescription 3. Possession of drug paraphernalia

23.John Monforto, 21, Lehigh Acres, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

24.Michael Cotton, 27, Chipley, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Introduction of contraband into a detention facility

25.GlendaLee Carmichael, 33, Daleville, AL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

26.Graften Harcus, 19, Bonifay, FL – 1. Sell of synthetic cannabinoids within 1000ft of a business

27.Jeromy Skipper, 28, Chipley, FL – 1. Possession of methamphetamine 2. Possession of drug paraphernalia 3. Resisting officers without violence 4. Tampering with evidence

Three individuals remain at large:

1.Michael Lynn, 30, Macon, GA – 1. Possession of a controlled substance

2.Nicholas Taylor, 34, Panama City, FL – 1. Possession of a controlled substance

3.Waylon Lancaster, 23, Macon, GA – 1. Possession of a controlled substance

4.James Goodman, 29, Vernon, FL – 1. Possession of a controlled substance without prescription 2. Possession of marijuana 3. Possession of drug paraphernalia

If you have information on the whereabouts of Lynn, Taylor, or Lancaster please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or call your local law enforcement office.

Sheriff Crews would like to remind the public that you can also make an anonymous report of illegal or suspicious activity by calling 850-638-TIPS.