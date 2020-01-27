CHIPLEY - The Chipley Police Department is seeking the assistance in identifying an individual suspected to be involved in a credit card fraud. The unknown suspect, pictured below, is believed to have obtained the victim’s credit card number and on January 23, 2020 made a purchase in excess of $500 dollars at the Chipley Wal-Mart.

If you have information regarding this case or the identity of the individual contact the Chipley

Police Department @ (850) 638-6310 or Crime Stoppers @ (850) 638 – TIPS.