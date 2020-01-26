A woman and a child were in their home when at McKenzie Court late Saturday when they were struck by gunfire that erupted as a party for teenagers dispersed.

The party was held from 6-10 p.m. An argument broke out in the parking lot around 9:45 p.m., which led to a group firing shots from inside a vehicle, said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jessica McDaniel.

A 41-year-old woman and a juvenile in a nearby residence were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. The woman was later taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.