The Licking County sheriff’s office reported officers responded a report of a shooting on Granville Street about 12:45 a.m.

A juvenile was killed in an accidental shooting in Pataskala early Sunday, according to Mayor Mike Compton.

In a post to Facebook, Compton reported an “accidental shooting in the city, involving two juveniles, resulting in one death.”

Compton confirmed his Facebook post to The Dispatch, but said he could make no other comments.

The Licking County sheriff’s office reported officers responded a report of a shooting on Granville Street about 12:45 a.m.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was assisting in the investigation.