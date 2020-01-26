Six residents of West Alabama will be honored at the fourth annual West Alabama Young Leaders Awards for their community service and leadership throughout the region.

The Feb. 21 ceremony will be hosted by United Way of West Alabama’s Young Leaders Society. The United in Service Award is presented to community members, between the ages of 21 and 45, who have made a positive impact in West Alabama through volunteerism, community service, service stewardship or government advocacy.

“While giving back and volunteering is meaningful and makes us feel good, it’s also nice to be recognized so that a person know his/her hard work is appreciated and important,” Julie Mann, vice president of communications of United Way of West Alabama said. “Acknowledging others and sharing their stories can also inspire others to follow by example.”

Five honorees will be given the United in Service Award, while one honoree will be given the David Reynolds Inspiration Award. The Reynolds Inspiration Award is given to those who are more established in their careers and have had an opportunity to make a greater impact.

This award honors David Reynolds Jr, a Tuscaloosa resident who died in 2016. Reynolds was known for his community service and volunteer work with the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club, the United Way of West Alabama, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the Phoenix Club.

Past recipients of the David Reynolds Inspiration Award were Thomas Power, Max Karrh and Eric Heslop.

“People get awarded for achievement after achievement growing up and through college, then it sort of just stops as you enter the workforce,” Mann said. “Not until a person is more established in their career and is often at the top of the leaderboard do they begin to receive awards again. There is a lot of important, innovative work being done in between those stages that shouldn’t be overlooked.”

Here’s a look at this year’s recipients:

• David R. Pass of the Sealy Companies will receive the David Reynolds Inspiration Award. Pass is a corporate and philanthropic leader in West Alabama, leading the capital fundraising campaigns for the Kentuck Art Center and Tuscaloosa’s One Place. He serves in a variety of community roles within United Way of West Alabama’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society, the Miers Pass Philanthropies and the Chamber of Commerce. He’s served as president of the Rotary Club and chairman of the Tuscaloosa National Airport Advisory Committee. Other groups he’s been involved with include the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Culture Connect, MedShare and more.

• Brian Groeschell of SmartBank will receive the United in Service Award. Groeschell is a leader in the banking industry, where he led the Big Brothers Big Sisters board of directors as they identified and purchased its new property to give Bigs and Littles a better place to meet and grow their mentorships. He is active in United Way of West Alabama, the Chamber of Commerce’s Adopt-a-School program, Junior Achievement, American Heart Association and St. Francis of Assisi University Parish.

• Whitni Molden, AAA Insurance will receive the United in Service Award. Molden will be recognized for giving back to the community through leadership roles in United Way’s Young Leaders Society where she serves as vice president of diversity. Other groups Molden is involved with include the Junior League of Tuscaloosa on the diversity and inclusion task force, The Chamber of Commerce as an ambassador and 4th Quarter Drive member, Temporary Emergency Services as an entertainer during Celebrity Waiter Dinner and as PTA president for the Alberta School of Performing Arts.

• Monte Linebarger of Tuscaloosa City Schools will receive the United in Service Award. Linebarger serves Tuscaloosa’s youth as principal of Central Elementary School. He is active giving back to the community through volunteer leadership for the Ties for Teens Project, Kappa League, United Way, EasterSeals of West Alabama and the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation.

• Ryan Stallings of Alabama One Credit Union will receive the United in Service Award. Stallings is known for serving as a two-term president of United Way’s Young Leaders Society and organizing the now-annual Scavenger Hunt. He has served in numerous leadership roles within United Way, president-elect of Tuscaloosa Rotary Club, the Y’s Men’s Club, Tuscaloosa’s One Place, Ducks Unlimited, the Druid City Garden Project, the Tuscaloosa County Preservation Society and Christ Episcopal Church.

• Angela Martin of Hunt Refining Co. will receive the United in Service Award. She is known for serving as the campaign coordinator at Hunt Refining Co. in 2019, surpassing all previous totals to make Hunt the top donor to United Way in West Alabama. She mentors her Little through Big Brothers Big Sisters, serves on the board of directors for the American Red Cross and the Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with Hunt Refining Co.’s Adopt-a-School partner and Junior Achievement.

The West Alabama Young Leaders Awards ceremon will take place Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the ballroom of the Embassy Suites, 2410 University Blvd. in downtown Tuscaloosa. Tickets cost $35 per person.

Attendees can register for the awards ceremony by calling 205-345-6640 or filling out a printable reservation form available at www.uwwa.org under the “Leadership Associations” tab.

Tickets are also available at www.eventbrite.com.

For West Alabama residents who want to participate in community service, United Way offers a volunteering opportunity in this summer.

“United Way offers a community-wide ’Day of Action’ each year where individuals can get involved and volunteer in June,” Mann said. “United Way’s Young Leaders Society is also a way to give back while networking with like-minded community professionals.”

For more information on the award ceremony, contact Mann, vice president of communications of United Way of West Alabama at 205-345-6640 or julie@uwwa.org.