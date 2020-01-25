CHIPLEY- Washington County Christian School and Dayspring Christian Academy will make history for their schools this year as they have agreed to a season of basketball competition. This year marks the first year with a basketball team for Dayspring and the first year competing against another school for WCCS. While the two teams will only play each other in co-ed basketball, this marks the beginning of a new journey for both. WCCS has had intramural co-ed basketball for years, and having the opportunity to play as one team against another school is exciting for the players and the entire student body. The first week of play ended with one win for each team. Games are scheduled at the old CHS gym on most Mondays and Fridays at 5 pm and 1 pm respectively. The season will run through March 13.