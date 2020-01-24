According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, John Roland Goedetke, 38, pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with death and driving with a suspended license. Goedetke pleaded guilty without an agreement from prosecution, meaning his sentencing will be left up to the trial court.

CHIPLEY — A Thonotosassa man has pleaded guilty for a hit-and-run that killed three linemen trying to restore power in Washington County after Hurricane Michael.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, John Roland Goedetke, 38, pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with death and driving with a suspended license. Goedetke pleaded guilty without an agreement from prosecution, meaning his sentencing will be left up to the trial court.

Goedetke will be sentenced on Monday.

Linemen George Cecil, 52, of Cole Rain, North Carolina; and James Ussery, 60, of Chipley, died on scene as a result of their injuries. Ryan Barrett, 22, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, died after being transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, according to the FHP.

Goedetke was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 towing a U-Haul trailer north on State 77 near the intersection of Talton Road in Washington County at 6:42 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2018 when he traveled off the shoulder and hit the three linemen while they were working to restore power after the Category 5 hurricane hit.

Goedetke fled from the scene on foot and was later apprehended with the assistance of the Chipley Police Department.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Advanced Investigation and Reconstruction Team conducted the traffic homicide investigation and successfully built the case which culminated in today’s plea, the press release states.