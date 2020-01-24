BONIFAY- 22-year-old Tristan Lee Viers of Chipley is currently facing multiple charges after becoming disruptive at a local church service in Holmes County.

According to HCSO, Viers, entered the sanctuary and began an argument with a former girlfriend, During the arguement, Viers was said to have begun grabbing and tugging on a small child. A search of Viers’ person resulted in the discovery of a bag of methamphetamine, and a search of his vehicle resulted in deputies locating an additional bag of methamphetamine and a loaded hunting rifle.

Viers was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, narcotic equipment possession/use, disturbing the peace – school, religious, lawful assembly, possession of a firearm during a felony, and disorderly conduct. Viers was additionally charged with cruelty toward a child/aggravated abuse.