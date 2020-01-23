CHIPLEY- On the early morning hours of January 22, an officer with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a faulty equipment violation. The Officer made contact with the driver who was identified as Johnny D. Parker, 32, of Jacksonville, Florida. The officer in speaking with Parker discovered that he did not have a valid driver’s license and was a convicted felon. The following investigation lead to a consensual search of the Parker’s vehicle where the officer discovered a bag containing .44 caliber ammunition. Parker was subsequently placed under arrest and a search of his person found that he was in possession of a bag containing approximately 20 ecstasy pills concealed on his person.

Parker was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the following charges:

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance w/o a prescription