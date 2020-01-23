After much anticipation from the community, the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida isv ery excited to announce that it will be hosting the 6th Annual Children’s Art Festival Chipley, Fla. –

The 6th Annual ArtKidDoo will be held on Saturday, March 14, at Chipley’s Shivers Park from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

ArtKidDoo is a collaborative event with the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, child care providers, local businesses, non-profit and civic organizations to encourage awareness for the arts in young children. The community will come together for this free, 1-day event to offer hands-on arts andcrafts as well as performance art by local artists, musicians, and vocalists. There will be opportunities for children to paint, color, dance, mold clay, as well as create jewelry and musical instruments.

Vendor booth spots are available, so all businesses, civic organizations, non-profit and faith-based organizations are welcome to join. The cost is free for vendors. The Early Learning Coalition asks that all vendors provide a hands-on art activity in which children and families can participate. Over 700 people attended ArtKidDoo in 2018, and due to the incredible interest already this year, we anticipate a considerable community turnout.

If you would like to learn more about becoming a vendor, volunteer or sponsor for ArtKidDoo visit www.elcnwf.org/artkiddoo/ or email lindsay.holmes@elcnwf.org.

The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida oversees the School Readiness and Voluntary Prekindergarten Programs for Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties. In addition to these programs, the Coalition offers child care resource and referral, developmental screenings, and support to parents. For additional information, visit the Office of Early Learning’s website at www.floridaearlylearning.com or visit www.elcnwf.org for information about your local Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida.